Six-member committee set up to probe irregularities in Batadroba Than

Nagaon, Dec 5: In a significant development, the Nagaon district administration has formed a six-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Batadroba Than Management Committee.

The probe panel, headed by additional district commissioner Sudip Nath, was formed pursuant to a directive of the Gauhati High Court. The panel, which held its first meeting on Thursday, has been tasked with submitting its report within six months. The team will probe financial irregularities, gold and silver scams, and unconstitutional activities that allegedly took place in the past.

The Batadroba Than Management Committee has been embroiled in controversy for quite some time, with allegations of corruption and irregularities surfacing in the media. The issue had even reached the Gauhati High Court, which directed the district administration to intervene and probe the matter.

The newly formed probe panel has requested the current management committee to provide necessary documents within 15 days. The inquiry committee will also have the assistance of senior auditors and officials of the district administration.

The formation of the probe panel has been welcomed by the local people and devotees, who have been demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities. The panel’s findings are expected to bring clarity to the matter and ensure accountability.

The Batadroba Than Management Committee is a revered institution in the region, and the locals feel that it is imperative for the allegations of corruption and irregularities to be thoroughly investigated and addressed. The district administration’s move to form the probe panel is a step in the right direction, and it remains to be seen how the investigation unfolds.





By

Correspondent