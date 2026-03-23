Six killed, two injured in ambulance crash on NH-15 in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Mar 23: Six people travelling in an ambulance were killed on the spot, two sustained injuries in a road accident on Sunday around 6:30 pm in the Dhekiajuli-Rabartola area, under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Hansa (driver), Hari Madgi, Kunal Karmakar, Sanjita Nath, Bishwajit Nath, and Sandhyachari Nath.

The ambulance collided with a truck at Rabartola (Alichinga), near Dhekiajuli town on National Highway 15, resulting in the immediate death of all six passengers.

Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayasta confirmed, “The ambulance, carrying a patient and family members, was on its way to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital when the collision took place. Six people died on the spot, and the two critically injured have been shifted to the hospital.”

According to information received, the ambulance, operated by Tulip Tea Estate, was en route to TMCH with six people, including a seriously ill patient.

“All were coming from Tulip Tea Estate when the accident occurred, and all six died on the spot,” said Shahid Manbar Nath.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information and recovered the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle.

The accident caused massive traffic congestion on the national highway, leaving many vehicles stranded for hours.





With inputs from PTI