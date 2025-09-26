Six held for drunken ruckus at Zubeen Garg’s memorial site in Sonapur

Jorabat, Sept 26: The solemnity at Hatimura Hills, Sonapur, the cremation ground of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, was disrupted last night when six individuals, allegedly intoxicated, created a ruckus at the site where the legendary singer was consigned to flames with full State honours just a day earlier.

Police said the group – five men and one woman – interfered with ongoing boundary wall construction, threatened workers, and disturbed the otherwise peaceful environment. Claiming to be fans of Zubeen, the detainees were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Those arrested have been remanded to judicial custody, said Mrinal Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.

The incident sparked outrage among locals and admirers, who have been maintaining cleanliness and order at the memorial through devotional songs, prayers, and community service. “Zubeenda’s samadhi is a sacred place for millions. Such disgraceful behaviour must face the strictest action,” said Kushal Boro, a mourner at the site.

Residents have urged the police and district administration to tighten vigil along National Highway-27, alleging that intoxicated groups often visit the area, threatening both the sanctity of the memorial and public safety. Demands for stronger checks on drinking and driving have also intensified, with warnings that unchecked behaviour could lead to fatal consequences.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this week, was cremated at Hatimura Hills with full State honours in the presence of thousands of mourners. Since then, the site has turned into a place of pilgrimage, drawing fans from across the State.