Six drug peddlers including women held at Chaparmukh, drugs worth Rs 1 Cr recovered

RAHA , Oct 19: Five women and one man have been arrested by the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday night at Chaparmukh railway station while they were trying to smuggle brown sugar by Dn Dibrugarh-Rangia Express.

The six peddlers have been identified as Wahidul Islam, Rupjan Bibi, Suina Akhtar Selima Akhtar, Hazera Khatun, Kulsuma Begam and two children. They all hail from Da-gaon village under Juria police station in Nagaon district, police said.



Police have seized a huge amount of brown sugar concealed in 40 soap boxes from the peddlers' possession.



According to railway police officials, the market value of the seized brown sugar will be over Rs 1 crore.



The accused confessed that the drugs were being supplied from Dimapur to Guwahati through Rangia Express.

