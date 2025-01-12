Six Adivasi youth ordained as Catholic priests in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Jan. 12: At least six Adivasi youths belonging to the Catholic denomination of Christianity on Saturday got ordained as priests as they chose a life of clerical celibacy to serve the people as the ministers of the church.

The candidates, who are referred to as 'deacons' before donning the life of priesthood, were ordained by Dr Albert Hemrom, the local Bishop of the Diocese of Dibrugarh during a solemn religious event at Bishop's house in Dibrugarh. The prelate was joined by Bishop emeritus Joseph Aind and 90 other priests. The newly ordained priests included Jacob Sangma Minj, Binoy Kujur, Binoy Toppo, Kornesh Tigga, Celestine Bage, and Elias Dhodrai. The ordination ceremony was attended by about 2,000 believers, including the parents and relatives of the new priests.

As per the tradition of the Catholic church, a candidate desiring to be a priest is required to undergo about 14 years of formation (training) after his matriculation. Apart from obtaining graduation in secular streams, he is required to complete his religious studies which include both philosophical and theological studies. During the course of their formation, a candidate has the option to discontinue or may be asked to discontinue, if found ineligible by the trainers. The priesthood in the Catholic church is not a profession but a vocation. A priest takes three vows of chastity, obedience, and poverty. He is not paid for his job but given a minimum allowance by the Bishop for one's maintenance.

Before the deacons were elevated as priests during the ordination ceremony, they were introduced to the Bishop by Fr Jose Muloparampil, the vicar general of the diocese of Dibrugarh in front of the huge congregation. Fr Kuriakose, the rector of the Orient Theological College, Shilllong attended to the queries made by the Bishop about each of the candidates.

It may be mentioned here that on January 5, 2025, another youth, Jiten Oraon, was ordained as priest in St Anthony's church, Mariani within the diocese of Dibrugarh. Three other candidates Gregory Kerketta, Kospal Ekka, and Bimal Xalxo - are also in the list of deacons to be ordained as priests in the diocese this year, informed Fr William Horo, a senior priest of the diocese of Dibrugarh.

The ordination ceremony was followed by a felicitation programme and concluded with a festive community meal.

- By Staff Correspondent