Sivok-Rangpo project: NFR reschedules, diverts trains from October 8 to 15

Guwahati, Oct 8: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to reschedule, divert, and regulate some trains due to Pre-Non-Interlocking works on October 8 and October 9 and Non-Interlocking works from October 10 to October 15 at the Sivok station for yard re-modelling under the Sivok-Rangpo project.

Accordingly, Train No. 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Express of October 9 has been rescheduled to start at 6 am instead of 5 am.

Train No. 13247 Kamakhya-Rajendra Nagar Capital Express of October 10 and October 15 has been rescheduled to start at 8 am and 10 am, respectively, instead of 6.15 am.

Train No. 75726 New Bongaigaon-Siliguri Junction DEMU of October 15 has been rescheduled to start at 9.30 AM instead of 6.30 am.

Train No. 75725 Siliguri Junction-New Bongaigaon DEMU of October 8 to October 11 has been rescheduled to start at 1 pm instead of 10.50 am.

In addition, Train No. 13248 Ara-Kamakhya Capital Express of October 14 will be run via Siliguri Junction, New Jalpaiguri Junction, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar and New Bongaigaon, and temporary stoppages will be provided at Jalpaiguri Road, Dhupguri, Falakata, New Coochbehar and New Alipurduar.

Train No. 19615 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kaviguru Express of October 13 will be run via New Jalpaiguri Junction, Raninagar Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Samuktala Road and New Bongaigaon, and temporary stoppages will be provided at Dhupguri, New Coochbehar and New Alipurduar.

