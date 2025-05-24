Sivasagar youth injured after consuming acid mistaken for bottled water

Sivasagar, May 24: A youth from Sivasagar, Aqib Javed, sustained serious injuries after reportedly consuming acid from a bottle labelled as mineral water.

The incident has triggered outrage and concern among the residents of the Gaurisagar locality, with locals holding the shopkeeper accountable for the lapse.

According to reports, Aqib Javed was en route to Gaurisagar for some work when he purchased a bottle labelled “Independence” drinking water from a local store named ‘Kamakhya’. Moments after attempting to drink from the bottle, he experienced severe burning on his face and nose. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private nursing home for treatment.

“I was feeling thirsty and bought the bottle from a nearby store. The moment I was about to drink it, my face and nose started burning. It also had a strong, foul smell. When I confronted the shopkeeper, he had no explanation,” said Javed, still recovering from the incident.

Crucially, the bottle was sold with a broken seal. When questioned about how a bottle of acid could end up in a sealed carton of drinking water, the shopkeeper claimed ignorance.

“I don’t know how this happened. I bought the carton from a wholesale supplier in Jorhat. I had no idea that such a bottle was inside,” he stated.

The incident has left the community stunned, raising serious questions about safety standards in the packaging and distribution of bottled water.

While the exact manner in which acid ended up in the mislabelled bottle remains unclear, Aqib Javed has confirmed his intent to file an FIR against the business establishment.