Sivasagar: Vigilance operation leads to arrest of Lat Mandal in bribery case

Guwahati, Nov 8: In a significant development, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam successfully apprehended a Lat Mandal, identified as Purnima Gogoi, for allegedly accepting a bribe. The operation unfolded within the premises of the Demow Revenue Circle office.

The vigilant team executed a meticulously planned trap, resulting in the apprehension of Gogoi while she was accepting a bribe in exchange for expediting a land-related matter.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption released an official statement, affirming the successful outcome of the operation. The statement read, "Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Purnima Gogoi, Lot Mandal of the O/O Demow Revenue Circle, Dist-Sivasagar, after she accepted bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing land patta related matter."

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Purnima Gogoi, Lot Mandal of the O/O Demow Revenue Circle, Dist-Sivasagar, after she accepted bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing land patta related matter. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) November 8, 2023



