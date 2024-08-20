Sivasagar unrest: Fresh FIR against Veer Lachit Sena leader; shutdown continues

Guwahati, August 20: A few hours after Assam BJP leader Gaurav Somani withdrew an FIR against Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, reports of another FIR against Chaliha has emerged on Tuesday.

Shankar Singh, national president of the All Hindustani Yuva Parishad, lodged the new FIR at Bharalumukh Police Station, accusing Chaliha of attempting to disrupt Assam’s social harmony for personal and political gain.

Earlier in the day, Somani’s decision to withdraw the complaint against Chaliha followed a demand from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) made on Monday.

The ULFA-I had warned that failing to retract the complaint could adversely affect both the complainant and the non-Assamese community in the Sivasagar.

Earlier, Somani's FIR accused Chaliha of inciting enmity based on language and race, following threats directed at non-Assamese communities in the aftermath of the assault on a minor.

The victim, a national gold medallist arm wrestler and student of Fire and Safety Engineering at the Assam Energy Institute, was attacked on August 13.

“The indigenous people of Assam have united against this bullying of non-Assamese people, and the protest has reached Dergaon from Sivasagar. This protest will continue until the government secures the land, prestige, and dignity of the indigenous people of Assam,” Chaliha told the press.

Meanwhile, the streets of Sivasagar wore a deserted look on Tuesday as multiple organisations enforced a shutdown of non-Assamese businesses.

This move follows the alleged assault on Jimmy Das by three non-Assamese businessmen, which has caused severe outrage among the local populace.

Earlier, on August 19, over 30 organisations took to the streets of Sivasagar demanding an apology from the accused for the brutal attack on the minor.

Chanting slogans such as “We won’t tolerate attacks on Assamese,” “We want justice,” and “No more bullying of Assamese people,” the protesters called for strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident has reignited tensions over indigenous rights and the perceived influx of outsiders, further straining community relations in the district.