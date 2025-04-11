Sivasagar tops Assam HSLC 2025 results with 85.55% pass rate, Dibgrugarh & Dhemaji follow

Guwahati, April 11: The results of the HSLC examination 2025 were announced on Friday, with Sivasagar emerging as the top-performing district, registering a remarkable pass pergcentage of 85.55%. Dibrugarh and Dhemaji followed in the second and third positions with pass percentages of 81.10% and 80.64% respectively.

In contrast, Sribhumi registered the lowest pass percentage of 47.96%, followed by Goalpara and Morigaon with 51.31% and 51.40% respectively.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Debajit Gogoi, senior official of the Education Department in Sivasagar, said that a total of 8,371 candidates appeared for the exam this year.

He added that of these, 2,918 candidates secured first division, 3,093 candidates secured second division and 7,790 candidates secured third division.

“I am happy that Sivasagar has successfully secured the top spot in terms of pass percentage in the HSLC examination 2025. I extend my congratulations to all students, parents, and teachers of Sivasagar, and to those involved in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA),” Gogoi said.

Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, Samiron Borah noted a consistent improvement in Dibrugarh’s performance improved over the past three years.

“In 2022, Dibrugarh ranked 16th position with a pass percentage of 53.79%. In 2023, the district was in the 28th position with a pass percentage of 64.78% and in 2024 it ranked 22nd with a pass percentage of 73.6%,” Borah told The Assam Tribune.

He added that the Dibrugarh district administration carried out a programme called Mission Utsah which, along with the efforts of the teachers, guardians, and students borne fruits and helped Dibrugarh clinch the second spot among the districts in the state.

Sribhumi's sharp drop from a 68.4% pass percentage in 2024 to 47.96% this year raised concerns. Of the 17,013 candidates who appeared, only 8,160 students cleared the examination, including 2,582 candidates in the first division, 3,686 in second division and 1,639 in third division.

Cachar district registered a 51.58% pass percentage this year, a drop from 63.1% in 2024 and 63.99% in 2023. Out of 25,631 candidates who appeared for the examination, 4,506 secured first division, 6,519 students secured second division and 13,221 student secured third division.

Hailakandi district managed an overall pass percentage of 58.38% with 5,730 of the 9,815 candidates clearing the examination.

Senior officials of the Education Department highlighted that the results were declared within just 37 days of the conclusion of the examination and technology was used to expedite the process.

“This year, we took less time as possible to declare results quickly with the help of technology", officials addressed the press in Guwahati on Friday.

They also informed that steps for the rechecking of answer scripts and conduct of compartmental exams will be initiated shortly.