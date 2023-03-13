Sivasagar: Public express concern over NHAI clogging Rangajan in Janjhi Phulpanichiga

Sivasagar, March13: Residents of Janjhi, Sivasagar have expressed serious concern as the construction of the 44 kms National Highway four-lanning expansion work from Janjhi to Demow by the National Highway Authority of India NHAI, is blocking Rangajan, a rivulet streaming alongside the NH37 from Gaurisagar to Janjhi.

The Rangajan facilitates the flowing of excess rainwater during the flood season. However, the blocking of the rivulet streaming alongside the NH37 from Gaurisagar to Janjhi may lead to severe consequences in the rainy season.

On the work front, residents claim that the construction work has been of poor quality and the cleaning and grubbing work was also not done properly.

The work which has been going on for the last seven years was stepped up after the public criticised about it. Moreover, the upcoming elections prompted the government to take up the matter on priority basis following which the construction work is progressing rapidly.

The construction work is assigned to Harlalka group at a cost of over 52 crores. However, the residents of Charing and Gaurisagar, and Phulpanichiga are speculative of flash flood as the rivulet has been filled up.

The public also blamed the highway authorities for neglecting the natural reservoir and the ecology of the region.












