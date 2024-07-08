Sivasagar murder: Police warn of legal action for sharing minor suspect’s photo

Guwahati, July 8: A day after the shocking murder of a teacher at the hands of his student, Assam Police requested citizens on Sunday not to share the photographs of the suspect, who is a minor, on social media.

This comes after a few people were seen sharing the photographs of the student on social media, revealing the identity of the minor boy.

The state police warned of legal action for sharing information that discloses the identity of a child in conflict under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The individual shall be liable for imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to Rs 2 lakh, or both under Section No. 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Meanwhile, child activist Miguel Das Queah also raised concern over the sharing of information about the child in conflict with the law. “According to the Juvenile Justice Act, it is illegal to circulate photos of the 'child in conflict with the law', or any information that may publicly reveal the identity of the child, in social or any other public media. In doing so, the police can also file an FIR against you,” Miguel posted on X.

It may be mentioned that the principal of a coaching institute in Sivasagar district was murdered in broad daylight by, reportedly, a class 11 student.

The student stabbed the principal with a knife, leaving him wounded. The victim succumbed to injuries.

The incident has shocked the entire district.