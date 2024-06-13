Sivasagar man gets job at world's largest shipping company after Ranoj Pegu mentors him

Guwahati, June13: In a heartwarming incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was offered gratitude by an individual from Sivasagar whom he mentored ten years ago in skill training in the Hospitality sector.



Pegu received a message from the individual, who was a college dropout, thanking him for his support and mentoring for which he was able to secure a job at the world’s Largest Shipping company, MSC CRUISE LINE, as a Senior Cabin Steward.

In his X post, Pegu said, “Ten years ago, I mentored a college dropout boy from Sivasagar in skill training in the Hospitality sector. He worked as a waiter at a hotel in Guwahati and studied at IHM. Today, I received a message that he has joined the world’s Largest Shipping company, MSC CRUISE LINE, as a Senior Cabin Steward. Now, he is travelling all around the European countries (Mediterranean Sea) and earning Rs. 3 lakhs per month. Spread the message of the power of Skill Training.”

https://x.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1800751280002048461?s=46



