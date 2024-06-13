86 years of service to the nation
Sivasagar man gets job at world's largest shipping company after Ranoj Pegu mentors him

Sivasagar man gets job at worlds largest shipping company after Ranoj Pegu mentors him
Ranoj Pegu | File image

Guwahati, June13: In a heartwarming incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was offered gratitude by an individual from Sivasagar whom he mentored ten years ago in skill training in the Hospitality sector.

Pegu received a message from the individual, who was a college dropout, thanking him for his support and mentoring for which he was able to secure a job at the world’s Largest Shipping company, MSC CRUISE LINE, as a Senior Cabin Steward.

In his X post, Pegu said, “Ten years ago, I mentored a college dropout boy from Sivasagar in skill training in the Hospitality sector. He worked as a waiter at a hotel in Guwahati and studied at IHM. Today, I received a message that he has joined the world’s Largest Shipping company, MSC CRUISE LINE, as a Senior Cabin Steward. Now, he is travelling all around the European countries (Mediterranean Sea) and earning Rs. 3 lakhs per month. Spread the message of the power of Skill Training.”

https://x.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1800751280002048461?s=46


