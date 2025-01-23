Sivasagar innovator develops monkey-chasing alarm, creates 50+ gadgets

Sivasagar, Jan 23: Abhijit Duwora, a 26-year-old art and craft teacher from Phukan Nagar in Sivasagar, has become famous as an innovator of various machines and digital wares for household use.

His latest innovation is a monkey-chasing alarm machine that can provide much-needed relief to the people of the areas where monkey menace is a serious problem. The machine creates high decibel sounds of cracker burst, human voice, and even ultrasonic sounds, which can chase away a large troop of monkeys within minutes. Asked what inspired him to invent the machine, Abhijit said that he thought of making such a machine as the farming community and the villagers are badly hit by the growing monkey population, which causes extensive crop damage and raids houses in search of food.

The machine, fitted with solar panels, costs around Rs 20,000.

Abhijit lost his father at a very young age and saw his mother Mira Duwora, who is a teacher at Melachakar Sankardev Sishu Niketan, struggling hard to get her three children a good education. He gained his first experience in technical matters from repairing a small radio set and then one thing led to another, and he kept on improving his skills.

Abhijit, who is an arts graduate, has so far made 50 such innovative gadgets for household use. He has made a robot with waste materials and named it 'Barnarik' (son of Ghatotkocha and grandson of Bhima), which can follow simple instructions in Assamese and can also emit alarm signals in case of alcohol use and during fire incidents. His other innovations include an electronic spinning wheel that can complete spinning a spindle in three minutes.

He also created a sanitiser- spraying bicycle during the Covid-19 period. He has now entered into a contract with Salco, a solar energy company, to make different products.

Abhijit has also been producing candles of various designs, bath soaps, LED bulbs, and many other items like the 'Third Eye' for blind people, and a food care box for vegetable and fruit vendors.

Though Abhijit has also earned a reputation as a motivational speaker in various circles besides being an innovator, he is yet to receive any incentive under the government-sponsored entre- preneurship development or skill development programmes.