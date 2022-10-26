Sivasagar girl to deliver speech on National Unity Day in Parliament

Sivasagar, Oct 26: A graduate from Sibsagar College, Ananya Dutta will deliver a speech on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or the National Unity Day in the Parliament in presence of the Prime Minister and a host of other union ministers and parliamentarians as the only representative from the State.

She was selected as one of the eight students out of 28 students from different States for delivering a speech on the occasion.

She will speak on the 'Life, Philosophy, Teachings and Contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel'. Ananya was selected by the Nehru Yuva Kendra based on her performance in a zonal level competition on speech-making. She spoke on the theme 'Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikash'.

Ananya, daughter of Dilip Dutta and Navanita Dutta of Dhuliapar, had done her schooling in Sarah Montessori and Holy Name School.

