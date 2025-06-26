Sivasagar gas leak Day 15: Health teams begin door-to-door survey for 1,200 affected

Sivasagar, June 26: Fifteen days since a gas leak began at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) well no. 147 in Bhatiapar–Barichuk, life remains severely disrupted for hundreds of villagers, many of whom continue to face health concerns, displacement, and daily uncertainty.

To monitor the health of over 1,200 displaced residents, the administration has initiated door-to-door health surveys in the affected areas on Thursday.

“Four teams will survey around 1,200 individuals to assess health conditions,” said Dr Tanzim Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) of Gaurisagar.

He added that round-the-clock medical services are being provided at relief camps.

“We’ve set up 24/7 health coverage at the Bongaon High School camp. Additionally, ONGC is running daytime and evening medical services at the Bhatiyapar LP School, while our team handles night duty,” Dr Ahmed said.

According to him, around 120–130 people visit the camps daily. “As of June 24, we’ve treated nearly 1,400 individuals. No serious health issues have been detected so far. Most cases involve fever, cough, back pain, and diarrhoea,” he noted.

Meanwhile, ONGC’s efforts to contain the leak at well no. 147 are ongoing. On Wednesday, the corporation claimed a key milestone - the successful removal of 42 tubing stands from the rig.

A 200-tonne long boom crane, assisted by a 40-tonne crane, was used to clear the derrick—an essential step ahead of removing the rig base and beginning capping procedures.

“Once the rig base is removed, the next phase involves dismantling the existing Blowout Preventer (BOP) and installing a capping stack. A temporary rise in gas discharge is expected during this phase. However, ONGC assures that the gas is non-toxic and the discharge volume is now significantly lower, posing no risk to those living beyond a 500-metre radius,” a statement issued on Wednesday evening said.

Relief distribution is also underway. As of Wednesday, food supplies had been provided to approximately 750 residents living within the 500-metre impact zone.

“Initially, about 2,100 people were affected. Now that the leak is gradually declining, our support is focused on those still within the immediate danger zone,” said Prashanta Das, Principal of Bongaon Higher Secondary School, who is overseeing relief coordination.

Das also noted that fear of accidental ignition has significantly impacted daily life. “People are avoiding the use of LPG cylinders due to safety concerns,” he said.

Despite ongoing challenges, signs of improvement are visible. Gas concentration levels have dropped steadily—from an initial 2,800 parts per point (pp) to around 1,400 pp, according to Das.