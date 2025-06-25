Sivasagar gas leak Day 14: Relief camps feed 750 as locals shun LPG over blast fears

Sivasagar, June 25: Fourteen days since a gas leak erupted from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) well No. 147 in Bhatiapar–Barichuk, life remains suspended for hundreds of villagers grappling with uncertainty, health concerns, and disrupted routines.

As of Wednesday, approximately 750 residents within a 500-metre radius of the leaking rig continue to rely on daily rations from relief camps. At least eight families remain sheltered at the Bongaon camp, set up shortly after the June 12 blowout at the Rudrasagar oil field.

“Since the incident occurred, around 2,100 people were affected. Now, with the leak gradually subsiding, we’re distributing food to around 750 residents,” said Prashanta Das, Principal of Bongaon Higher Secondary School, who has been helping coordinate relief efforts.

Fear of ignition has changed everyday life. “People are avoiding the use of LPG cylinders due to safety concerns,” Das noted, pointing out how the invisible threat continues to shape even the smallest decisions.

There is cautious optimism, however. According to Das, gas concentration levels have steadily decreased — from an initial 2,800 parts per point (pp) to 1,400 pp. “No major health complications have emerged among residents at the Bongaon camp,” he said.

Yet, anxiety simmers beneath the surface. A health camp conducted on June 15 examined 114 people, with cases of fever, gastritis, diarrhoea, and fungal infections reported, according to Gaurisagar Block Medical Officer Dr. Tazim Ahmed.

Relief efforts are ongoing, but life remains far from normal. The Assam government has announced a financial aid package of Rs 25,000 per affected family, although many residents remain focused on simply getting through each day.

Meanwhile, ONGC has confirmed progress on well-capping operations. A 200-tonne crane with an 80-metre boom was installed earlier this week to aid in stabilising the site.

Rain and safety concerns had earlier delayed deployment, but the company said the move “marks a significant advancement in the preparatory phase.”

While technical teams work around the clock, residents wait — displaced from their homes, wary of cooking fires, and living under the long shadow of a leak that has upended daily life.