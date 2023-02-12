Sivasagar: Five day Shivratri fest to begin from Feb 17

Sivasagar, Feb 12: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal is all set to inaugurate the five-day Sivasagar Sivaratri Festival 2023 in the historic township on February 17. Famous playback singer Padmashree (Dr) Anuradha Paudwal of Mumbai will be the star attraction of this edition of the festival on Feb 21.

On Feb 17, the cultural programme will be inaugurated by Pranjit Saikia, the Managing Director, of DY 365 while the Bhaona ‘ Hiranyaksyar Mukhyan aru Sukracharjya'r darpa horn' will be inaugurated by Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanata, principal of Gargaon college. In addition the souvenir ‘Panchanan’, edited by Anamuddin Ahmed, will be released by Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-chief, Pratidin Times.

While noted folk singers Khagen Gogoi, Mayuri Dutta, Dhanti Das, and Bastov Nath will perform in the devotional singing programme which will be inaugurated by Nandan Pratim Sarma Bordoloi, executive editor of Newslive. Notably, Anuradha Paudwal will be the chief attraction in the programme ‘Satyam Sivam Sundaram’.

The century-old festival begins on the auspicious day of Shivratri every year in the month of Fagun and thousands of devotees from across the country throng the historic Shiva temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

The three-century-old brick and stone made second tallest Shiva temple in India (40 meters) was built by Ambika Devi, wife of Ahom King Swargadeo Siva Singha in 1737along with two other temples built on either side - the Bishnu Doul and the Devi Doul on the western bank of the sprawling Sivasagar tank (129 bighas).

Moreover, the traditional mela will also be organized in the streets around the three Douls –Shiva, Devi, and Bishnu, the Fuleswari Girls’ HS School Field, and the Tai Ahom Kristi Vikas Kendra. The committee has started issuing space allotments of 580 stalls to vendors coming from different places.

The media briefings on Thursday was addressed by Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS Deputy Commissioner and chairman, Daul Development Committee, Bitopan Neog, ADC, Sivasagar, Rajen Buragohain, Dibya Kumar Rajkhowa Basanta Gogoi, Secretary, and Ratu Kumar Das.

Yadav urged the people to cooperate with the committee during the celebrations for the smooth conduct of the rituals and the traditional mela. Furthermore, the Committee has installed CCTV cameras in different parts of the venue as a safety measure.