Sivasagar Farmers Export Vegetables to Dubai Market

Sivasagar, Dec 13: Vegetables from Assam are now meeting the demand of the Dubai market, showcasing the agricultural potential of the state. Farmers Bhaiti Panging and Mantush Shaikia from Dichangmukh, along with others from Nitai Pokhuri in Sivasagar district, have successfully exported 1500 kg of red gourd (Rangalau) and 1000 kg of kajinemu to Dubai.

Education Minister and Guardian Minister of Sivasagar district, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, flagged off the consignment. The initiative, facilitated by Kaiga Eczems, a Guwahati-based company, highlights the efforts of the district administration in connecting farmers with international markets.













Dr Ranoj Pegu flagging off the consignment

The farmers, who have been cultivating rabi crops on a large scale in the riverside areas of Sivasagar district, are now reaping the benefits of exporting their produce. The district administration has played a pivotal role in linking farmers with institutions like Kaiga Eczems to ensure the sale and export of their products.

'Under the National Horticulture Mission, Assam has progressed much over time. The kajinemu from Assam is already exported across the country. Today, I have flagged off the first consignment carrying the kajinemu and rongalau for export to Dubai. I believe this move will hugely benefit the local farmers of Assam and it marks a significant achievement for our farmers, who have been consistently meeting local demands and now tapping into international markets', said Dr. Pegu. He also assured that the government would take steps to address the challenges faced by riverside farmers to further enhance their production capabilities.

This milestone underscores the potential of Assamese agriculture in global trade, with farmers from areas like Dikhaumukh, Disangmukh, and Nitai Pokhuri contributing to both local sustenance and international demand.