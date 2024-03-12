Sivasagar: Assam Police detains activists opposing CAA implementation

Guwahati, March 12: In response to the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), activists from Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, and Raijor Dal have been detained by the police. The arrests come as several organisations vowed to protest against the contentious CAA rules announced on Monday.

Security measures have been significantly increased across Assam, with additional police personnel deployed to maintain order. The heightened security follows the announcement of the CAA implementation, prompting concerns and opposition from various quarters.

The CAA, enacted in 2019, has been a focal point of debates and protests, with critics arguing that it undermines the secular fabric of the country. The protestors affiliated with the above mentioned organisations expressed their dissent, leading to detentions by the Assam Police.