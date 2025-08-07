Sivasagar administration engages citizens to tackle social media-driven tensions

Sivasagar, Aug 7: Sivasagar District Commissioner Ayush Garg on Wednesday hosted a peace parley with leading citizens of the town in the wake of negative and aggressive posts and comments on social media by some youth organisations.

The Deputy Commissioner, while introducing the topic, said that the district administration is aware of the development and has been adopting measures appropriate for the situation. SP Sivasagar Subhrajyoti Bora also said that the police administration has been put on maximum alert to safeguard public peace.

Bitupon Raidangia, president, BJP, Sivasagar district committee, in his speech, said that it would be wrong to keep silent over the present situation in the name of social peace while jeopardizing the peace of future generations.

Citing a news report, senior social worker Jiten Borpatragohain accused the Chief Minister and his government, alleging that the sensitive situation is engineered for political gain by the government.

Commenting on the discussion, senior journalist Manoj Kr Borthakur said that it is wrong on the part of every individual to react to all news items, especially over social media reports and comments. Most media outlets try to create a situation out of flimsy issues, especially before elections, said.

Basanta Gogoi, president, ATASU, said that Sivasagar is known for public harmony since Ahom days, and it is a bounden duty of every citizen to preserve the tradition. Jayanta Mout, former president, Sivasagar Zila Parishad, suggested that all households should be asked to inform the police about people in their rented houses.

By

Correspondent