SIT summons two more gazetted officers in APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Dec 5: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday summoned two more gazetted officers to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati.

According to sources, the two officers are directed to appear in CID office on December 7 in connection with the scam.

The two officers who were directed to appear before the CID are suspended APS officer Faruque Ahmed and APS officer Aseema Kalita.

Meanwhile, ADCP Sukanya Das, an APS officer, was arrested by the police on Monday. Previously, the SIT of the Assam Police had summoned her for questioning on December 1, 2023. With this, the total number of people arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scam stands at 4.

This comes after a total of 21 officers were suspended in the scam that took place in 2013 and 2014. Among these suspended officers, 11 belong to the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer, and three are Assistant Employment Officers.