SIT submits report on Gogoi’s ‘Pakistan link’; Gaurav dubs CM's expose ‘flop show’

Guwahati, Sept 10: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged “Pakistan-link” of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, submitted its report to the Assam government on Wednesday.

Confirming receipt of the report within the stipulated timeframe, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared certain details, assuring that more information would be made public after a thorough examination.

“The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once discussed in the Cabinet, the findings of the enquiry will be made public,” Sarma said in a social media post.

According to Sarma, the report contains “startling facts” suggesting a “larger conspiracy” aimed at undermining “the sovereignty of our nation.”

The SIT, established on February 17, was tasked with investigating “the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates,” following approval from the state Cabinet.

Sarma confirmed that the report also includes previously publicised details, such as the “involvement of a British national—married to an Indian Member of Parliament—in the wider nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer.”

On 17th February, 2025 the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates.



“Furthermore, the investigation sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam to their country,” the post added.

Since Tuesday, political circles were abuzz with the anticipation of a “big expose” as promised by Chief Minister Sarma on May 6. Speaking to the press on that day, Sarma had announced that the findings of the report would be made public on September 10.

CM, a flop show: Gaurav

Meanwhile, just hours before Sarma confirmed the receipt of the SIT report, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, calling him a “flop show” and accusing him of “deliberately spreading lies” to mislead the people of Assam.

Gogoi made the remarks during a mass joining programme at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati. “He said I have links to Pakistan and even promised to resign if proven wrong. But he has failed to provide any proof. Today, everyone is laughing at the BJP. Even police officers question why the CM assigns them pointless tasks. He admitted once that he can say a thousand lies — and now he is living up to it. He has become a flop show,” Gogoi said.

On preparations for the party ahead of the 2026 political showdown, he added that the party has planned a “calendar of joining programmes” in the coming months.

“We have a packed September calendar. On October 10, another mass joining will be held, which will reshape Assam’s political scenario. People of all ages, youth and elders alike, want change,” Gogoi said.