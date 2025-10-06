SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan link 'damaging', gist disclosure soon: CM

Guwahati, Oct 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that the government will soon hold a press conference to share details of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife’s alleged links with Pakistan.

Briefing the press after chairing a Cabinet meeting, Sarma called the report “very damaging and damning” and stated that discussions were held informally in the meeting.

“Today we have discussed the report informally. It is a very, very damaging and damning report. I can only say it is a very bad report,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that a formal discussion will take place soon and that the government will make the “gist” of the report public.

“Not the entire report, but a gist of the report would be made public. The statements of many people are involved," he said, adding that journalists from Delhi too will be invited to attend the press conference.

"Since, Gogoi is a Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, the national media should also be present at the press conference," Sarma added.

Documents annexed to the report will also be made available so that people can judge them, he said.

Sarma informed that the planned press briefing on the report was deferred due to ongoing investigations into the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

“It would have taken place today, but due to Garg’s unforeseen death and related investigation, we had to stop,” he said.

The development comes after the SIT recently submitted its findings to the government. Gogoi, however, has dismissed the allegations as a “flop show”, insisting the claims were politically motivated.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that “Assam cannot be led by Pakistan-linked leaders", while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi had warned that, following the government’s disclosure, “either Gaurav Gogoi will go to jail or the Chief Minister will have to step down.”

With the Chief Minister confirming that portions of the report may soon be made public, the matter is set to dominate Assam’s political discourse in the coming days.