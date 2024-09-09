SIT issues look-out circular for 22 in Assam unregulated trading scam

Guwahati, Sept. 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to investigate the massive unregulated trading scams in Assam, has issued a look-out circular against 22 individuals who have reportedly gone into hiding.

The development came on Monday, as authorities ramp up efforts to track down those allegedly involved in the scam.

The seven-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjukta Parashar of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), is leaving no stone unturned in tracing the suspects.

Among the 22 are well-known figures, including influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and other family members.

Also named in the circular is Deepankar Barman, who is linked to the DB Stockbroking scam, a fraudulent scheme that swindled investors out of a staggering ₹7,000 crores.

Barman is believed to have fled to Australia and remains on the run.

In their pursuit, the CID has been closely monitoring the suspects' residences and known locations.

Extensive search operations have been carried out, including in parts of Meghalaya, such as Cherrapunji, where some of the absconders are thought to be hiding.

Meghalaya Police are expected to assist in these operations.

Meanwhile, Bishal Phukan, the suspected kingpin in the scam, is set to be transferred to Guwahati.

Phukan, who is currently in Dibrugarh Jail, is accused of luring clients with promises of high returns through online trading.

His transfer is expected to shed further light on the case as the SIT intensifies its investigation into the trading frauds.