Sit-in by ONGC Assam Employees' Union enters second week over recruitment & regularisation

Guwahati, May 27: The ongoing indefinite sit-in by the ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association (OPEA) at the Assam Asset headquarters in Nazira, Sivasagar district, completed seven days on Tuesday, with no breakthrough in sight. The employees’ union has raised nine major demands, chief among them being the resumption of the halted recruitment process, restoration of overtime allowance, and the regularisation of long-serving temporary staff.

The protest, which began on May 21 following a black badge demonstration, continues peacefully and has not disrupted the company’s operations as of now, according to the union.

“Our primary demand is the revival of the recruitment process. All essential work is now outsourced to private firms, leaving local youth without opportunities,” said OPEA General Secretary Sanjeeb Boruah. He claimed that despite thousands of vacancies across ONGC’s Assam operations, including Nazira, Jorhat, and Silchar, the sanctioned recruitment of nearly 300 regular posts in 2022 has been inexplicably stalled since 2023.

Boruah emphasised that as a Maharatna PSU, ONGC has a larger obligation to ensure local employment, a responsibility being neglected due to administrative inaction.

Following the announcement of the agitation, a team from ONGC’s central office visited Assam and held discussions with the union on April 29. However, no resolution has been achieved.

Among other key demands is the restoration of the 3-hour overtime allowance, a provision in place since 1991 but withdrawn abruptly in February 2025. The union claims the move has adversely affected over 1,000 employees and their families. “This decision, taken without warning, has inflicted severe financial stress and bred deep resentment,” said the union’s statement.

OPEA is also calling for the regularisation of tenure-based field operators (TBFOs) and paramedical staff, many of whom have served ONGC for over two decades. “Their persistent contractual status undermines their dignity and violates the values ONGC claims to uphold,” Boruah added.

Safety concerns have also surfaced, with the union alleging consistent non-availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as safety shoes, coveralls, and gloves. Despite repeated representations, no action has been taken, putting the safety of field staff at risk, the union said.

Additional issues raised include delays in the upgradation of Class IV fire personnel, non-payment of field duty allowances to Central Workshop staff, increasing privatisation trends, and discontinuation of certain medical benefits.

While ONGC Assam Asset officials have declined to comment, terming it an internal matter, the union has warned of intensified protests, including hunger strikes and tool-down actions, if their demands remain unaddressed. A notice for a hunger strike has already been served.

As tensions mount, the spotlight is now on ONGC’s top management to respond decisively and avert further industrial unrest.

