SIT formed to probe Jorhat Zubeen Garg protest; 4 arrested, 10 detained

Jorhat, Sept 24: The police, on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of four people and detention of ten others for their role in the blockade of National Highway-715 (formerly NH-37) near the Ajanta bypass and for allegedly threatening to demolish the Jorhat Press Club.

According to police, the accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Pulibor police station case number 122/2025. The charges include Sections 49, 121(2), 74, 75(2), 189(3), 190, 285, 126(2), 223 and 132.

Jorhat SP Shwetank Mishra said a nine-member SIT has been formed to investigate.

“So far, 14 persons have been held, of which four are in jail. We are reviewing video footage, and evidence shows stone pelting and misbehaviour with a female officer,” he said.

SP Mishra further added that non-bailable, cognisable cases have been registered against the accused.

“We understand the people’s emotion after Garg’s passing but lawlessness cannot be tolerated. The people of Jorhat themselves have not supported these incidents and have appreciated police action,” he said.

Mishar also added that the police have identified several suspects and soon they too would be behind bars.

Earlier, the agitation, fuelled by demands that Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains be brought to Jorhat for a few hours, escalated into chaos as protesters blocked the highway from Sunday night, paralysing movement across Upper Assam and even obstructing ambulances.

Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge shortly after midnight on Monday to restore order.

Meanwhile, a two-member CID team arrived in Jorhat on Tuesday to probe allegations surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. Multiple complaints have been filed across Assam, including by cultural organisations and the Zubeen Garg Friends Club, alleging the singer’s passing was “not natural” but a “planned murder.”

The CID has begun recording statements at the Bhogdoi police outpost, starting with Kenduguri-based groups who first pressed for an inquiry.

Meanwhile, normal life began returning to Jorhat on Tuesday, the fifth day since Garg’s passing. Shops and businesses reopened, traffic flowed again and markets bustled with activity. Yet the grief of losing Assam’s cultural icon continues to hang heavy in the air.