Sipajhar: 3 boys who died in road accident last month, pass out with flying colours

Guwahati, Jun 8: As the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations were declared by the Board of School Education, Assam, a state of grief clutched Sipajhar town as three friends who died in a road accident last month passed their examination with flying colours.

The three friends-Imdadul Hoque, Jintumoni Ahmed and Rekib Ali, along with two others were hit by a speeding truck on NH 15 at Sipajhar in Assam's Darrang district on May 24. While five people were killed, two others were critically injured. The incident took place when the pedestrians were out for a morning walk in Sipajhar College Chowk area.

The trio, all of whom hailed from Maroi, had appeared in HSLC examination this year. Imdadul passed the exam with 52%, Jintumoni with 61% marks and Rekib cleared the exam with 72% marks respectively.

Following the declaration of the results, the families recalled their association and how the trio were working hard with an aim to join the police force. They have been engaged in various physical activities like walking and running ever since they appeared for the HSLC examinations.