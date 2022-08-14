84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita

By Correspondent
Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita
Doomdooma, August 14 :- As a part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Bisa Nong Singpho, the Singpho Chief and the great grandson of freedom fighter late Bisa Bom Singhpo was honoured by the Office of the Sub-Divisional (civil) Officer, Margherita at his residence Bisa Gaon, Margherita today.

Freedom Fighter Bisa Bom Singhpho was the prominent ring leaders who revolted against the British Government. He was captured in the year 1830 and later sent to Dhaka jail. The Bisa Gaon is also known for another revolutionary leader of the same clan Late Beesa Gaum, who was also captured by the British in the year 1843 and imprisoned for life in Dibrugarh Jail.

Bisa Nong Singhpho who is currently ill was presented with a traditional Gamocha and National Flag by Binay Kr. Deka, SDAO, Margherita and Gurmeet Suri, SDIPRO, Margherita. Along with the close and extended family members of Bisa Nong Singpho renowned retired journalist Jagat Changmai was also present on this occasion.

Correspondent


