84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

By The Assam Tribune
Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh
X

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, he has been undergoing treatment there after sustaining a minor head injury.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh district collector to ensure that Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh, receive all medical assistance.

If required the Chief Minister has also directed to make arrangements to shift the artist to Guwahati or outside the state by air ambulance for better treatment.

The CM further instructed Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to look after the entire process of providing medical care to the eminent artist.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths
20 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: Assam logged 755 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension
19 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT

Guwahati July 19: District transport officer (DTO) of Hailakandi (Assam) Apu Mazumdar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested
19 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam
18 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Diphu/Guwahati, Jul 18: Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin, valued at nearly Rs two crore,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
18 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC
16 July 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23
16 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, he has been undergoing treatment there after sustaining a minor head injury.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh district collector to ensure that Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh, receive all medical assistance.

If required the Chief Minister has also directed to make arrangements to shift the artist to Guwahati or outside the state by air ambulance for better treatment.

The CM further instructed Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to look after the entire process of providing medical care to the eminent artist.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Similar Posts
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths
20 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: Assam logged 755 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension
19 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT

Guwahati July 19: District transport officer (DTO) of Hailakandi (Assam) Apu Mazumdar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested
19 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam
18 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Diphu/Guwahati, Jul 18: Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin, valued at nearly Rs two crore,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
18 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC
16 July 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23
16 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X