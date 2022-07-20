Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, he has been undergoing treatment there after sustaining a minor head injury.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh district collector to ensure that Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh, receive all medical assistance.

If required the Chief Minister has also directed to make arrangements to shift the artist to Guwahati or outside the state by air ambulance for better treatment.

The CM further instructed Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to look after the entire process of providing medical care to the eminent artist.