Singapore probing Zubeen’s demise; drowning cited as cause in death certificate: CM

Guwahati, Sept 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, clarified that the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore, is being investigated by Singaporean police, while Assam’s government will only probe alleged conspiracy theories.

“Since it happened in Singapore, it is their police who will conduct the investigation. We in Assam or India cannot do much here. We can only investigate conspiracies — if there was any conspiracy to take him to Singapore,” Sarma said after a cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Singapore High Commission and Singapore High Court have issued the death certificate, listing the cause of death as “drowning.”

“This is not a post-mortem report. The certificate will also be shared with the CID, and authorities are in constant touch to obtain the post-mortem report,” he added.

Sarma further stated that 54 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against North East India Festival (NEIF) founder Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s long-time manager, Siddharth Sarma. The statements of complainants have been recorded, and the cases are in the possession of the CID.

“Both of them are not in Assam, and at this time, it is not appropriate to send the police to bring them here. Our priority is to bid a fitting farewell to Zubeen first,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public not to indulge in conspiracy theories on social media, stressing that the state’s focus remains on honouring the late singer’s legacy and ensuring his final rites are conducted respectfully.