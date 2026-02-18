Simalu bloom sets stage for eco-tourism push in Nagaon

Nagaon, Feb 18: With the aim of promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, Laokhowa and Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary under the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve hosted the third edition of the Simalu Festival on February 14 and 15.

The festival coincided with the blooming of the Simalu flowers, which turn the landscape of Laokhowa and Burhachapori into a striking red canvas every February. Against vibrant natural backdrop, the Simalu Festival also hosted a cycle rally and a 32-kilometre competitive run.

While cycle rallies have been organised in the past as part of the festival, this year a national-level running competition was introduced. Over 40 cyclists from across Assam participated in the rally. The running competition drew over 100 participants from several North Eastern states as well as Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. T

he winners were awarded a sum of one lakh rupees each. Tikheswar Kurmi from Golaghat and Karishma Dolley from Nagaon secured the first place in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Taking part in the prize distribution ceremony, Dr Sonali Ghosh, director of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, reiterated that Assam’s wildlife and eco-tourism potential extends far beyond conventional jeep and elephant safaris.

Dr Ghosh said that the State’s protected areas and adjoining landscapes offer diverse opportunities for immersive, low-impact tourism.

“Wildlife tourism is not only about sighting animals,” she remarked, adding that it is about experiencing ecosystems, the rivers, grasslands, forests, birds, local culture, and seasonal changes that define these landscapes.

Dr Ghosh pointed out that events like the Simalu Festival demonstrate how conservation-linked activities such as trail runs, cycling expeditions, guided walks, birding tours, and community interactions can open up new dimensions of responsible tourism.

Such initiatives, she said, help reduce pressure on core safari zones while distributing visitor movement across wider landscapes in a regulated and sustainable manner.

The festival was organised under the patronage of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, with support from NTPC and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

The event was coordinated by Adian under the supervision of the Nagaon Wildlife Division and the Laokhowa and Burhachapori Conservation Society. The Assam Tourism Department also extended its support.

Adian has been actively organising national and international-level runs ranging from 10 km to 62 km across Assam under its ‘Mind Over Miles’ initiative, often selecting destinations with tourism potential. -

Through such events, the organisation aims to attract visitors while showcasing the ecological and cultural richness of the region.

The organising body associated with the run, has indicated that it will next focus on promoting cycle tourism in the area. By facilitating nature-based activities such as walking trails, trekking, running, and cycling within the greater Kaziranga landscape, the initiative seeks to generate year-round livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Several institutions and organisations, including Nagaon Girls’ College, Aaranyak, Wildlife Trust of India and World Wildlife Fund, also contributed to the successful organisation of the festival, a press release stated.