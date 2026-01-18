Silpi Divas observed across Assam in memory of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala

Dibrugarh, Jan 18: Silpi Divas, commemorating the death anniversary of legendary cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, was observed on Saturday with reverence and cultural fervour at Jyoti Tirtha, his birthplace located within the historic Tamulbari tea estate.

As in the previous years, the occasion brought together representatives of literary bodies, cultural organizations, tea garden management, students and local residents to pay homage to one of Assam’s pioneer architects of modern Assamese culture.

The programme began with floral tributes at the bust of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala installed at his heritage residence.

Leaders and members of various organisations, along with literary figures and media personnel, offered their respects by showering flowers and lighting traditional lamps at the pedestal. The Tamulbari tea estate management, led by welfare officer Ambeswar Gogoi, along with schoolchildren from the garden, were the first to collectively offer floral tributes, marking the beginning of the day’s commemorative events.

Adding a cultural dimension to the homage, children of the tea garden presented Jyoti Sangeet, the songs composed by the iconic artiste at the site.

Students including Deepali Tanti used the occasion to recall his immense contributions to Assamese language, literature, music, cinema, and theatre.

They also expressed concern over what they described as the inadequate preservation and development of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s birthplace and heritage residence.

The Luitporiya Branch Sahitya Sabha, Dibrugarh, in collaboration with the Marwari Sanmelan, Dibrugarh Branch, organised a brief commemorative programme at the heritage residence.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Atma Ram Agarwala distributed photographs of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala among those present, urging them to display the portraits in their homes and workplaces as a symbol of remembrance and inspiration.

Along with the rest of the State, Silpi Divas, the 73rd death anniversary of legendary artiste Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, was observed at Kampur, Nagaon with great reverence. The event was jointly organized by Revati Mohan Barathakur Foundation and Kampur Lekhika Samaroh at the foundation’s office.

Students from Kampur performed Jyoti Sangeet, mesmerizing the audience. The foundation also honored 14 youths from Kampur who recently passed the SSC examination.

Meanwhile, the Gauripur branch of the Asom Sahitya Sabha observed the memorial day of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala in Gauripur on Saturday, paying tribute to the celebrated cultural icon through a series of commemorative programmes.

The observance began in the morning at Jyoti Prasad Path on the banks of the Gadadhar river, where floral tributes were offered at Agarwala’s bust. A memorial meeting was subsequently held at the branch’s temporary office located in the Gauripur Public Library.

Silpi Divas was also observed by the Dhubri Branch Sahitya Sabha with a day-long programme on Saturday. In the morning, Udayan Chakraborty hoisted the Sabha flag. A competition on Jyoti Sangeet in three groups was also organized. The memorial meeting was attended by a large number of ex-presidents, members including Hemen Chakraborty, Ahid Khan Paris, Sarbeswar Barkalita, Lutfur Rahman, etc.

The day was observed in Morigaon as well with due solemnity and enthusiasm by the Morigaon district administration in collaboration with the District Education Department and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Apurba Thakuriya, Inspector of Schools, Morigaon, along with Kishore Kumar Das, principal of DIET, Morigaon and a renowned artist. Addressing the gathering, Dr Thakuriya highlighted the immense contribution of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala to Assamese art and culture and urged the students to draw inspiration from his life and ideals.

At a time when the Assamese language and culture faced significant suppression from anti-Assamese lobbies, a 14-year-old Jyotiprasad Agarwala stood as a defiant guardian of the heritage. This sentiment was echoed by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, during the central observation of Silpi Divas held on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at Baihata Chariali, under the aegis of the Baihata Chariali Satadal Sahitya Sabha and in association with the Kamrup District Sahitya Sabha, Dr Goswami described Agarwala as a ‘physician’ who cured the ‘disease’ that had plagued Assamese culture.

“When Assamese language was being ignored even within the realm of drama, a young Jyotiprasad determinedly integrated Assamese words and dialogues into his works. We cannot imagine the current state of our culture without his contributions,” Dr Goswami stated.

Agarwala’s daughters, Satyashree Agarwala Das and Gyanashree Agarwala Pathak, attended as chief guests, sharing intimate personal experiences and memories of their father.

Glowing tributes were paid to eminent dramatist, poet, filmmaker and writer Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on his death anniversary on Saturday, observed across the State as Silpi Divas, at Zubeen Garg Kshetra, Titabar, in Jorhat district.

State AJYCP president, Palash Changmai, speaking at the programme organized centrally to mark the occasion, highlighted the vast contribution of Agarwala in the field of Assamese culture and literature.

Stating that Agarwala was a visionary, who in his short span of life, had contributed immensely to the State’s culture and literary spheres and was one among the few personalities who had made movies in the early stages of film-making in the country, Changmai called upon all to follow Agarwala's ideals and keep alive his legacy.