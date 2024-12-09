Silchar’s socio-cultural organisation urges doctors to stop treating B’desh patients

Silchar, Dec 9: Amidst the sequence of protests condemning atrocities against the religious minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, various associations have raised their voices to urge upon doctors and the medical fraternity as a whole to stop treating patients from Bangladesh in hospitals and clinics across Assam.

On Saturday, members of Joy Radhe Seva Samiti, a socio-cultural organisation in Silchar, appealed to the doctors and hospital administrations of Barak Valley and exhorted them to stop treating such patients in the private hospitals and clinics in southern Assam. The organisation members were informed that they will urge doctors across the state to join the campaign as a mark of protest against the insult to the national flag and attacks on the minorities in the neighbouring country. Joydeep Chakraborty, president of the Samiti, along with other members, said that several organisations have expressed solidarity with the cause and many hospitals have been approached with memorandums, urging upon them to stop treating Bangladeshi patients.

"It is our right to protest as our national flag was insulted in Bangladesh. We have urged the doctors and private hospitals to stop treating patients coming for check-ups and treatment in hospitals across Barak Valley. We also urge the doctors across the state not to treat patients from the neighbouring country," Chakraborty said. He further informed that they will soon approach the authorities of government hospitals with the appeal.

It may be mentioned that recently the hotel and restaurant association of Barak Valley conveyed its decision to refuse providing accommodation and food to Bangladeshi nationals in the hotels and restaurants till the situation improves in Bangladesh.

By-

Staff Correspondent