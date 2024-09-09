Silchar’s Ganesh Chaturthi pandal uses platform to demand justice for Kolkata rape victim

The call for justice for the rape and murder victim in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital resonated powerfully at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Silchar on Sunday.

Silchar, Sept 9:

Deviating from tradition, the Group Siddhi Vinayak puja organising committee made a striking statement by placing a portrait of the murdered trainee doctor at the entrance of their pandal, drawing significant attention from the public.

The pandal, which was set up with a strong social message, saw visitors paying their respects and tributes to the victim.

The organisers used the platform to advocate against violence, both towards women and animals, through creative and powerful images that were also displayed alongside the victim.

“We condemn the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital and demand justice for the trainee doctor. We call for exemplary punishment for the guilty to prevent such crimes in the future and ensure a safe environment for women,” said Joydeep Chakraborty and Rishab Purkayastha, representatives of the organising committee.

“This is our third Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and through this initiative, we aim to spread a message of justice and safety,” the duo added.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Silchar saw a significant turnout of devotees across various pandals, reflecting the city’s enthusiasm for the celebrations.

At the Goldighi Municipal Mall, crowds gathered in large numbers, celebrating the festival with grandeur and joy.

The vibrant festivities were marked by a mix of traditional celebrations and contemporary festivities, highlighting the community’s engagement with both cultural and social issues.