Silchar–Delhi direct flight necessity, not luxury: MP Suklabaidya in Lok Sabha

Silchar, July 30: Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, on Wednesday, urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in the Lok Sabha to urgently introduce a direct Silchar–Delhi flight.

Addressing the long-standing concerns of Barak Valley residents, Suklabaidya highlighted the absence of a direct air link to the national capital despite repeated demands over the years.

“Passengers from Silchar are forced to travel via Kolkata or Guwahati, making the journey to Delhi unnecessarily long, often exceeding five hours, and financially burdensome,” Suklabaidya said.

He urged that a direct Silchar–Delhi flight would not only reduce travel time but also promote regional equity, strengthen national integration. "It will make air travel accessible to common citizens of Barak Valley", he added.

He stressed that Silchar, being a vital hub for South Assam and neighbouring states like Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya, deserves better air connectivity. The lack of direct flights, he argued, hinders access to healthcare, education, administrative services, and business opportunities.

Suklabaidya reiterated that the proposed flight could be launched under the Government’s flagship UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which aims to connect underserved regions.

“The people of Barak Valley have waited long enough. A direct Silchar–Delhi flight is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” he said.

The renewed plea comes amid rising public frustration over exorbitant airfares on the Silchar–Kolkata and Silchar–Guwahati routes. On July 14, during a visit to Silchar, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota informed the public that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had already held discussions with IndiGo Airlines in Delhi.

The Chief Minister reportedly requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airline authorities to increase flight frequency from Silchar, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur in response to widespread complaints over skyrocketing fares, some exceeding Rs 10,000.

Spike in road mishaps

While air travel continues to dominate political discourse in Barak Valley, the ground reality paints a troubling picture of rising road mishaps in Cachar district.

Chairing the District Road Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav expressed deep concern over the growing number of accidents, stating that the administration’s goal must now evolve from reducing deaths to achieving zero accidents.

Sharing the latest data, Yadav revealed that road accidents have risen from 312 in 2023 to 380 in 2025.

Although fatalities dropped from 81 to 41, the number of injuries jumped dramatically from 193 to 388. “Reducing deaths is progress, but every accident represents suffering. Our mission must be to eliminate road mishaps entirely,” he said.

Yadav stressed a four-pronged strategy focused on engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency care. NHIDCL, PWRD, and the Silchar Municipal Corporation are currently upgrading roads and fixing accident-prone black spots.

In July alone, the Transport Department issued 1,262 challans, collected Rs 20.03 lakh in fines, and seized 80 vehicles for violations such as illegal modifications. Awareness campaigns in schools and emergency healthcare improvements, including modern equipment and cashless treatment, are also underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta added that most accidents occur on highways and bypass roads.

“We’re maintaining strict vigilance with regular enforcement drives, but public cooperation is crucial. Safe roads require responsible behaviour from every citizen,” he said. He further noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely monitoring traffic issues in Cachar.