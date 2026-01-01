Silchar–Agartala Express with modern LHB coaches flagged off at Silchar

Silchar, Jan 1: The New Year 2026 began on a positive note for rail passengers in the Barak Valley with the Silchar–Agartala–Silchar Express (Train Nos. 15664/15663) being upgraded to modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The train, which earlier operated with conventional ICF coaches, started running with the new LHB rake from Wednesday.

The upgraded service was formally flagged off at Silchar Railway Station in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar BJP president Rupam Saha, vice president Abhrajit Chakraborty, along with senior railway officials.

Describing the development as a “hopeful beginning to the New Year,” MP Kanad Purkayastha said the conversion to LHB coaches would significantly enhance passenger safety, comfort and onboard amenities.

He informed that following the recent LHB upgrade of the Silchar–Kanchanjungha Express, the Rangiya–Silchar Express is also slated for conversion to LHB coaches next month.

Purkayastha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for addressing long-standing concerns of passengers arising from ageing rolling stock. He also appealed to travellers to help maintain the upgraded facilities.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said efforts are underway to introduce Vande Bharat services to Silchar, although space constraints at the existing station pose a challenge. He added that alternative locations, including the Netaji Nagar area, are being explored for a new station, keeping future railway projects such as the proposed Lanka–Moinarbond line in view.

Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya also welcomed the upgrade, expressing confidence that further railway infrastructure improvements would follow for southern Assam.