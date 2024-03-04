Silchar woman who drew CM's attention over land grab, gets back her plot

Silchar, March 4: In a major development, the woman who had cried out her complaint of alleged land grab before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the latter’s recent visit to Silchar, got back her plot of land from the grip of the foul players.

The woman has poured out her gratitude towards CM Sarma, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and the media for such a quick response to her cause.

“I express my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister for his prompt response to my cause. On March 1 when CM had come to Silchar, I had to jostle to reach out to him at the SMCH and draw his attention. I am overwhelmed to see such a quick response within such a short time. Respected SP Cachar has extended all support to get my 2 katha plot of land, purchased back in 2018, which was wrongly sold to another individual by foul players,” the woman, alongside her daughter said.

It may be mentioned that responding to the instructions given by the Chief Minister on the complaint by the woman, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta had rushed to the spot with the Police team and also with officials from the Settlement Office in Kanakpur area and inspected the matter.

Police said while investigating the matter many other dimensions have come to the fore and strict action will be taken against people found and proven guilty in the issue.