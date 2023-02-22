Silchar: Woman stabs husband to death, surrenders

Guwahati, Feb 22: In yet another gruesome incident, a woman from Silchar, Assam allegedly stabbed her husband to death and later surrendered at the police station.

As per sources, the gruesome murder took place in Meherpur Kabiura in Silchar. The incident has created a furore in the area.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the deceased identified as Farmin Uddin was stabbed to death by his wife Mappi Begum, who later went to the Rangirkhari police station in Silchar and surrendered herself after committing the murder.

The deceased, Farmin Uddin, was reportedly an auto driver by profession. Although his original home was in Lala in Hailakandi district, he had been living in a rented house with his family in Meherpur Kabiura in Silchar for a long time. They also have two sons. It is suspected that the murder was a result of a family dispute.

Further investigations are going on this regard.

Recently in a shocking incident a twin murder case of Guwahati came to fore, wherein, one Bandana Kalita along with her two associates killed her mother-in-law and her husband and then disposed the chopped body parts at Dawki in Meghalaya.