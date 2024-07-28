86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Silchar woman found dead inside Delhi apartment, one arrested

By Staff Correspondent
Silchar woman found dead inside Delhi apartment, one arrested
X

Representational image

Silchar, Jul 28:In a sensational incident, a Silchar-based woman was found murdered inside an apartment in New Delhi.

Credible sources informed that a person has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.

The arrested youth and the victim were reportedly in a relationship, sources claimed.

As per the brief shared by Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Pochanpur area of southwest Delhi following an ongoing dispute and a heated argument between the victim and the arrested accused youth, who also hails from Cachar district.

Police recovered the body from the apartment, and as a part of the investigation, police are interrogating the arrested youth, sources added.

Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick