Silchar woman found dead inside Delhi apartment, one arrested

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Silchar, Jul 28:In a sensational incident, a Silchar-based woman was found murdered inside an apartment in New Delhi.
Credible sources informed that a person has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.
The arrested youth and the victim were reportedly in a relationship, sources claimed.
As per the brief shared by Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Pochanpur area of southwest Delhi following an ongoing dispute and a heated argument between the victim and the arrested accused youth, who also hails from Cachar district.
Police recovered the body from the apartment, and as a part of the investigation, police are interrogating the arrested youth, sources added.
Credible sources informed that a person has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.
The arrested youth and the victim were reportedly in a relationship, sources claimed.
As per the brief shared by Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Pochanpur area of southwest Delhi following an ongoing dispute and a heated argument between the victim and the arrested accused youth, who also hails from Cachar district.
Police recovered the body from the apartment, and as a part of the investigation, police are interrogating the arrested youth, sources added.
Next Story