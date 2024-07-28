Silchar woman found dead inside Delhi apartment, one arrested

In a sensational incident, a Silchar-based woman was found murdered inside an apartment in New Delhi.

Silchar, Jul 28:

Credible sources informed that a person has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.



The arrested youth and the victim were reportedly in a relationship, sources claimed.



As per the brief shared by Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Pochanpur area of southwest Delhi following an ongoing dispute and a heated argument between the victim and the arrested accused youth, who also hails from Cachar district.



Police recovered the body from the apartment, and as a part of the investigation, police are interrogating the arrested youth, sources added.

