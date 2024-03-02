Silchar woman draws CM's attention over land grabbing incident

Silchar, March 2: Echoing allegations of land grabbing by land mafias, a woman drew the attention of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the latter's visit to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

Handing over a letter of complaint, the woman was seen crying out loud about the injustice done to her with regards to her being threatened with land grabbing.

In a quick response to the request, Chief Minister Dr Sarma listened to her words and asked Cachar SP Numal Mahatta to look into the issue.

Later, Cachar SP informed that a probe has been underway to look into the issue. He informed that he would visit the plot of land that is in the vortex of controversy and investigate the matter further.