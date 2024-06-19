Silchar: Water level of Barak River at Annapurna Ghat increasing

Silchar, June 19: Heavy rain since the last three days has caused yet another rise in the water level of the Barak River and its tributaries.

Even as the water level is still below the danger level of 19.83 metres at Annapurna Ghat, the relentless downpour is helping the level rise by 2 cm to 5 cm per hour.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the water level of the river Barak at Annapurna Ghat was measured at 18.96 metres, rising by 5 cm per hour.

Meanwhile, the perennial problem of waterlogging is haunting the residents of the second-biggest urban sprawl, as most of the lanes, bylanes and even low-lying areas are submerged, leading to immense difficulties for the residents.



