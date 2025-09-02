Silchar upgraded to municipal corporation; CM announces Rs 50-lakh aid for BSF jawan’s family

Silchar, Sept 2: Silchar will enter a new era of urban governance as the Silchar Municipal Board is being officially upgraded to the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) from September 2.

The move, notified in the Assam Gazette on November 28, 2024, expands the civic jurisdiction to several new areas, promising improved infrastructure, streamlined planning, and better amenities.

As per the order issued by the Commissioner Srishti Singh, all land and building permissions across the new jurisdiction will now be processed exclusively by the Corporation.

Sharing her thoughts, Commissioner Singh said: "This upgrade reflects Silchar's growing importance as an urban hub. Our aim is to deliver efficient governance, modern infrastructure, and improved civic services across the expanded limits."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the State government will extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of BSF constable (GD) Rajib Nunia, who lost his life during a recent operation in Jammu's Akhnoor sector.

The 22-year-old jawan, hailing from Doyapur village of Udharbond constituency in Cachar district, died following the collapse of a watchtower during an operational deployment.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, while consoling the bereaved family on Monday, conveyed the Chief Minister's message. "The Chief Minister had wished to personally visit the grieving family but could not due to prior engagements in Patharkandi. He asked me to assure them of the State government's one-time financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh," Purkayastha told the media.

He further informed that the Chief Minister had spoken to the martyr's mother, conveyed his condolences and promised to meet the family during his next visit to Silchar