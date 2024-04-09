Silchar: Trinamool Cong targets BJP with list of failed assurances

Silchar, April 9: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leadership in Silchar released a leaflet, which, in their words, highlights the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

While talking to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and AITC leader Sushmita Dev, along with Radhe Shyam Biswas, the AITC candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from the Silchar (SC) constituency and other leaders, claimed that the ruling party has befooled the people of the country and the electorates of Barak Valley in particular with illusive assurances, eluding development in real time.

“Since 2014, the people of India have been bombarded with assurances of price control, slashing of prices of LPG cylinders, petroleum prices, generating employment, fighting strongly against corruption. However, in the past 10 years, all of those turned out to be mere illusive promises. Now the BJP is reaching out to the people with Modi guarantee, which actually has no warranty. The reality is that in the past decade of the BJP rule in the country, the price of LPG cylinders has increased by 159 per cent along with a steep rise in the price of essentials. The BJP is claiming that India is on course to become the third-largest economy in the world. But why is it that the country is ranked 143rd in terms of per capita income? Despite subsidies, more than 1.2 crore families in the country refused to refill their cylinders in 2022–23. In terms of generating employment, the sordid reality is that out of every 10 graduates, at least four are unemployed,” Sushmita Dev claimed.

She was quick to take a jibe at the BJP led government in Assam, saying that the government, with its tall claims of developing infrastructure has actually treated Barak Valley as “its colony”, much like the Britishers. “The way two assembly constituencies were chopped off through the delimitation process, reducing the number of constituencies from 15 to 13 in Barak Valley, is serious cheating with the people of Barak Valley. The elected representatives here are strangely mum on these. People must be cautious that in 2026, if the process of delimitation is carried out further, the seats might further be reduced to 10,” the former Silchar MP maintained.

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam Biswas, the AITC candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Silchar, said that while he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karimganj, he had raised the woes and worries of the people of Barak Valley and he would continue to speak for the rights of the people of southern Assam, if blessed by the electorates this time.