Silchar traffic official picks up pieces of leftover bricks, stones; act wins people's heart

Silchar, April 10: In a remarkable gesture, a traffic official in Silchar was seen picking up pieces of leftover bricks and stones, going beyond his call of duty.

A video showing the traffic official, Rakesh Sinha, using a tool to pick up the leftover bricks and stones at Rangirkhari junction, one of Silchar's busiest locations, has gone viral on social media. This act of the traffic personnel has won the hearts of the netizens and people at large over here.

When contacted, Rakesh Sinha told The Assam Tribune that while the entire city is facing traffic congestion, some portions of the road stretches have significant potholes, which adds to the woes of traffic snarls. He said that he felt that if some of the potholes could be filled with leftover pieces of brick and stone, the vehicles would not get stuck on the bottles, and the movement of vehicles could be made a bit smoother. “I feel that these little steps towards easing vehicular movement will make things easier for controlling the traffic congestion. I am happy to have extended my humble bit only,” Sinha said.

Bhanita Das, the City Traffic Inspector, has richly appreciated the yeoman service and concern of the traffic constable and said that his sincerity at work is commendable.

Meanwhile, people across social media have shared their thoughts on the gesture of the traffic official. “This is called new-generation police. We respect him and give him a big salute,” wrote a user. Another user on Facebook wrote, “Hats off to you, sir. Jai Hind.”