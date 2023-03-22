Silchar: Topical school to boost research quest among college, varsity students

Silchar, March 22: Research in academics allows for a broader educational experience and provides scope to the students to explore and apply new thoughts through study and testing. Keeping this in view, a four-day Topical Research School is underway at the Guru Charan College Silchar since Monday. The workshop was formally inaugurated by eminent scientist and senior faculty of Department of Physics at Assam University Silchar Prof Ashok Sen.

Organised by Department of Physics in collaboration with SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata, the event witnessed good response from the learners as 40 participants from different colleges of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi and even research scholars from Assam University Silchar turned up for participation.

Dr Apratim Nag, Head, Department of Physics and the convener of the four-day event claimed that this is the first of its kind initiative in any undergraduate college across Southern Assam. He maintained that the four day event will lend exposure to the participating students and introduce them towards varied aspects of academic research especially in the domain of Physics and help them gain the perspective towards pursuing research in their careers.

Dr Avijit Choudhary, a faculty at the SM Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences and a joint convener of the topical research school informed that the topical research school is being organised under the Theoretical Physics Seminar Circuit (TPSC) here in Silchar which is one of the selected destinations is to familiarise the students with the various dimensions of academic research particularly in the field of Physics and motivate them for taking up research as per problem areas of their own preferences. Eminent experimental scientists will share the outcome of their research works with the students and throw light on the viral areas of research, Dr Choudhury informed.

In his address before the gathering, Dr Bibhash Deb, principal of the college narrated the steps taken by the college in helping the students to learn about the various opportunities to expand their knowledge. He expressed hope that in the four-day sessions, the participants will have great experience to learn from the scientist and thus the initiative will be successful.