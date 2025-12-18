Silchar to host State-Level Junior Tennis Ranking Tournament from Dec 19

Silchar, Dec 18: Silchar is set to emerge as a hub of junior tennis action as the Tennis Club will host the State-Level Junior Tennis Ranking Tournament starting December 19, bringing together talented young players from across Assam.

Organised under the aegis of the All-Assam Tennis Association (AATA), the tournament is part of the association’s annual junior ranking calendar.

The prize-money event will feature boys’ and girls’ singles competitions in the Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories.

Tournament convenor Arup Deb said matches will be played at the Silchar Tennis Club courts over six days, with the tournament concluding on December 23.

He added that the event aims to strengthen grassroots tennis by providing young players with competitive exposure and an opportunity to earn valuable ranking points. Participation is expected from several districts across the state, while senior officials of the Assam Tennis Association will oversee the competition.

Enhancing the scale and competitive appeal of the event, club secretary Debashish Swami informed that the tournament will also feature the Barak Valley Open Men’s Prize Money Tennis contests.

He added that all logistical arrangements, including accommodation and basic facilities for players, have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

Expressing confidence in the event, club president Mahabir Jain said the tournament will help showcase emerging talent and provide players from the Barak Valley a valuable opportunity to interact and learn from players across Assam.