Silchar to host Assam Premier Club Championship from March 10

Cachar, Mar 9:District Sports Association (DSA) Silchar has been entrusted with the responsibility to host the final round matches of the Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) 2022-23 and the authorities are seen busy to successfully conduct the tournament starting from March 10 at the SM Dev stadium.

Niranjan Das, secretary cricket branch of DSA informed that for the first time, the Assam Premier Club Championship tournament will be organised in the state outside Guwahati. For sports lovers in Barak Valley this will be a wonderful opportunity to witness the cricketers for the first time, the final round matches including the final match of such a prestigious tournament will be held in Silchar.

There will be 12 teams from six zones (two teams from each zone) will take part in the final round. Furthermore, the teams have been categorised into two groups. As per the schedule given by the (ACA), the league matches will start with Group A matches from March 10 while Group B matches will start from March 17 and the final match of the tournament will be played on March 27 here. The matches will be in the T20 format and in coloured clothes, Das told media persons.

Meanwhile, DSA Silchar president Babul Hore, General secretary Bijendra Prasad Singh and other functionaries expressed their happiness and thanked Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for entrusting DSA Silchar with the major tournament.

" We are thrilled and elated to be given the responsibility to host the final round matches of the APCC for which we express our heartfelt gratitude to Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi, secretary Tridib Konwar, Apex Council members of ACA and also convey our sincere thanks to Joint Secretary of the BCCI and former secretary of the ACA Devajit Saikia. FanCode platform will telecast the matches. We hope the matches will be played on sporting wickets for which we are making best efforts. The tournament will open new vistas for cricketers and cricket lovers here and we DSA Silchar will leave no stone unturned to host the important event in a grand way, " Babul Hore and Bijendra Prasad Singh said.