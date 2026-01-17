Silchar to get citywide CCTV network, biogas plant in 2026 civic push

: Silchar is poised to enter a new phase of civic governance in 2026 with the rollout of a city-wide CCTV surveillance network and the proposed establishment of a compost-based biogas (CBG) plant to tackle its growing waste challenge.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Srishti Singh, IAS, Commissioner of the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC), said the twin initiatives are aimed at ushering in accountability, sustainability and long-awaited order across the municipal area.

“CCTV cameras will be installed at 77 strategic locations across Silchar, a necessity aimed at curbing illegal garbage dumping, traffic violations and encroachments that continue to choke the city’s streets,” Singh said.

She added that round-the-clock monitoring had been a long-pending demand of residents and would help identify repeat offenders and strengthen enforcement.

The Commissioner noted that surveillance would play a critical role in improving solid waste management, particularly in high-footfall commercial and vending zones where improper disposal remains rampant.

Silchar currently generates nearly 100 tonnes of waste daily, putting immense pressure on existing infrastructure. Singh said door-to-door waste collection has been intensified, dumping zones streamlined, and almost 50 per cent of legacy waste cleared from trenching grounds over time.

Highlighting long-term sustainability measures, she said a compost-based biogas (CBG) plant prepared by Oil India is under active consideration.

“Once operational, the plant will significantly reduce landfill dependency while converting organic waste into clean energy,” she said, adding that land identification is underway. She cautioned that it may take at least two years for the waste processing ecosystem, including Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), to become fully functional.

Parallel efforts are also being made to strengthen MRFs and compressed garbage handling systems to improve segregation and recycling. Commercial waste collection has been introduced and fines imposed on violators, though municipal taxes and user charges remain unchanged due to financial constraints and public sensitivity.

Stressing that technology alone cannot ensure cleanliness, Singh underscored the need for public cooperation and behavioural change. “CCTV surveillance and waste processing plants are tools to support civic discipline, but their success will depend on responsible citizen participation,” she said.

Beyond sanitation and surveillance, beautification projects at Arun Chanda Park and Gandhi Bag Park are in the pipeline, while mechanised road sweeping, night-time cleaning drives and incineration facilities have already been introduced to curb dust pollution.

Together, the initiatives form part of a broader 2026 civic roadmap aimed at improving urban cleanliness, order and sustainability in Silchar.