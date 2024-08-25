Silchar to get 7-km elevated corridor in Rs 1,200-Cr infrastructure push

Guwahati, August 25: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure project in Silchar—a 7-km elevated corridor estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crores.

“It will cost us around Rs 1200 crore. It is not an easy project. Today, I gave the first demonstration of the project. Rites Ltd. has made the DPR (detailed project report). Two bigha land acquisition will also be done," stated the Chief Minister, on the concluding day of his three-day visit to Barak Valley, on Saturday.

The ambitious project, which will be executed in two phases, aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Silchar.

Phase one will extend from Capital Point to Chittaranjan Statue, while phase two will cover the stretch from Capital Point to Ramnagar. Additionally, a double-decker flyover is planned as part of the corridor.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the challenges associated with the project and sought public cooperation, highlighting that its completion is expected to take 2-3 years.

He assured that efforts would be made to minimise disruption, including the underground relocation of light wires.

Ensuring motor-able roads in Silchar and the surrounding areas before the Durga Puja is a top priority, Sarma added, signalling the government's commitment to improving local infrastructure.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a 20-bedded Intensive Coronary Care Unit at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, and discussed plans for an infrastructural upgrade to accommodate an additional 1,500 patients.

In another engagement, Sarma addressed the District Bar Association in Cachar on its 150th anniversary, urging the legal community to expedite cases related to crimes against women, stressing that justice should not be delayed.